Anupam Kher Celebrates World Pheran Day With A BTS Picture From 'The Kashmir Files'

December 22, 2021, is being observed as Word Pheran Day by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Forty days of the harsh winter period is known as Chillai Kalan in Kashmiri. People celebrate the first day of Chillai Kalan, as World Pheran Day. As Bollywood star Anupam Kher is a Kashmiri Pandit, he recently shared a picture of himself wearing a Pheran, a long and loose coat worn by men and women in Kashmir.

Taking to his Koo handle, Anupam Kher recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo from his upcoming film The Kashmir Files. The monochrome photo had Anupam Kher wearing a Pheran and sitting on some logs of wood. He had a wooden basket in his hand and his expressions suggested the pain that his character must be going through in the film. Sharing the picture, Anupam Kher wrote, "Here is me wearing a #Pheran ( Traditional Kashmiri outfit) on #WorldPheranDay.!! This pic is from my forthcoming film The Kashmir Files." Many fans reacted to the photo and expressed how they are waiting for the movie. A fan wrote, "Unthinkable, but I think anupam ji will live on this character. More success to the movie," while another one wrote, "desperately waiting."

More about The Kashmir Files

Anupam Kher is set to star in the upcoming movie The Kashmir Files. The film is based on the heartwrenching true story of the ordeal and genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. The movie is expected to compel the audience to question the system and unveil hard-hitting facts about democracy, politics and religion through its narrative.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher announced the movie and penned a little note on why he chose the movie. Sharing a short video, the actor revealed that his father was among the first generations of Kashmiri Pandits who was one of the victims of the genocide. He wrote, "I have dedicated my performance in #TheKashmirFiles to the memory of my father #PushkarNath ji. I have also named my character in the film #Pushkar. It is more than a film for me. It is the #TRUTH of millions of #KashmiriPandits kept hidden from the world for more than 30years. Finally it will be revealed on 26th Jan, 2022. Sharing my first look with you all! Please help us in spreading the truth. Thanks."

