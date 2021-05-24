Anupam Kher Channels His Inner Author To Speak On 'art Of Life' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Actor-author Anupam Kher, on Monday, took to his verified social media handle and shared a captionless note-post with his 4.3M Instagram followers. Interestingly, the four-line note was written in Hindi and English. With the post, the actor gave away a mantra to teach the art of life to his fans. The note read, "Mushkilo Ka Aana Part of Life Hai (difficult situations are part of life), / Usmai Se Hanskar Bahar Aana Art of Life Hai (coming out of difficult time with a smile is an art of life)". While giving a shout out to his post via his story session, Kher also tagged another account of his, dedicated to his writing.

Within a few hours, the Hotel Mumbai actor's latest Instagram post managed to garner over 30k double-taps and is still counting. A section of fans showered praises on the actor for sharing the thought. Meanwhile, a handful of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and applauding emoticons.

A peek into Anupam Kher's Instagram

Interestingly, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor is an avid social media user as he keeps fans updated with his whereabouts. A couple of his video posts feature his mother Dulari and actor brother Raju Kher. Meanwhile, the actor also keeps his fans posted with "Project Heal India", an initiative taken by his foundation. Under the initiative, the actor, through his foundation, is sending medical equipment to various cities and rural areas of India. In one of his latest video posts, a few natives of a remote village in Kashmir can be heard acknowledging Kher's foundation's efforts of sending medical equipment.

On the work front, the 65-year-old actor was last seen in the latest season of the series New Amsterdam, reprising his character of Dr Vijay Kapoor. The actor quit the show to take care of his wife Kirron Kher, who was diagnosed with myeloma in November 2020. He will be next seen playing a crucial role in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Sooryavanshi. On the other hand, the veteran actor also launched his latest writing venture, titled Your Best Day Is Today in December 2020.

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S IG

