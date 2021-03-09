Anupam Kher Clicks Pictures With Every Single Member Of 'Actor Prepares' For This Reason

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram account to share a special sneak peek of a photoshoot with all the members of 'Actor Prepares'. The video focused on all the members present as they smiled and waved at the camera. They were all dressed up in a white shirt or kurta and blue jeans. Anupam Kher could be seen patiently sitting on a wooden bench as each member hopped on the stage to click a picture with the Hotel Mumbai actor.

The pictures were taken as a part of Employee Appreciation Day on March 6, 2021. In his caption, Anupam shared his good wishes and blessing for the crew of 'Actor Prepares' and 'The Anupam Kher Company'. Fans shared their love, support and appreciation for Anupam Kher's video. They left several hearts and heart-eyes emojis in the comment section. Many even complimented the actor for the effort towards his employees. Anupam Kher's video has been viewed more than 12,000 times already in a span of less than an hour.

Watch Anupam Kher's video here

What is Actor Prepares?

'Actor Prepares' is an acting institution founded by Anupam Kher. According to the organisation's website, the school provides specialist trainers, guest lecturers, specially crafted programmes, etc. The school also prides itself on being the only institution in the world for being founded by an active actor and for being located in Mumbai, the home of Bollywood.

Actor Prepares was founded in 2005, specialising in drama. Many actors like Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Ranbir Kapoor, Om Puri and Hollywood's Robert De Niro, Russell Peters, and directors Ang Lee, The Wachowskis and many others have visited the institution and interacted with the pupils. Some of the most well-known actors including Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Kiara Advani are the alumni of Actor Prepares.

Anupam Kher's Career and Awards

Anupam Kher has appeared in over 500 films throughout his career. He has also been the Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India. The Accidental Prime Minister actor has received two National Film Awards for his characters in the movies Daddy and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Maara. In 2000, Anupam Kher was awarded the actor of the decade. In 2014 he was honoured with the Padmashri award and the Padma Bhushan in 2016.

