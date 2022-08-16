Anupam Kher Condemns Killing Of Kashmiri Hindu In J&K's Shopian; 'unfortunate, Disgusting'

Anupam Kher condemned the brutal Shopian terror attack in which Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar was shot dead. His brother Pinto Kumar also sustained injuries as terrorists opened fire in an apple orchard in the Chotipora area of Shopian. Talking to ANI, Kher, who also starred in The Kashmir Files, mentioned that it's extremely painful to see such inhumanity being inflicted on Kashmiri Pandits even now.

Talking about his film, which chronicled the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, the actor said that while makers have faced immense criticism for it, the facts about brutality against Kashmiri Hindus can't be ignored. "It's a sad state of affairs," Kher said and added that his heart goes out to the families of these innocent people.

Anupam Kher on the targetted killing of Kashmiri Hindu Sunil Kumar

Kher said that the people criticising him and The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri should actually be thankful to them for revealing the true state of affairs of the Kashmiri Hindus. "The killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian is unfortunate and disgusting," Kher said.

"It pains me, it makes me feel really sad.....what makes me angry is the reaction of certain kinds of people in our own country who keep saying that rather than sympathising with the person who has died, they want to say where's Anupam Kher or Vivek Agnihotri, they made this film and they earned so much money."

Kher said that he got 1/4th of his fees for The Kashmir Files and added that he did the film "almost for peanuts." He added that because of the film, many got to know the truth behind the 'genocide of many Kashmiri Hindus' and how lakhs of people had to leave their homes and turn into refugees in their own country.

"It is a slap on the face of the people who thought it was a propaganda film, that this doesn't happen.... it's still going on and it is not only about Kashmiri Pandits now, but whosoever also wants to talk about India, they want to target them," the vetran actor said.

He further noted that such miscreants won't succeed in their endeavours for long and remarked how the nation came together on the occasion of 76th Independence Day. "The more we will have flags, the freedom and the development in Kashmir Valley, the more these people will get rattled."

Kher concluded by mentioning he's "distraught' about losing a brother and family member, a Kashmiri Hindu or Muslim or anyone who's a victim of terrorism. He continued, "It is also a slap on the faces of all those so-called intellectuals or pseudo-intellectuals who still don't want to believe this tragedy is taking place."

(Image: Republic/PTI)