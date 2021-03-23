Last Updated:

Anupam Kher Congratulates Winners Of National Film Awards 2019

Actor Anupam Kher recently took to his Twitter handle and congratulated all the winners who were honoured at the National Film awards 2019. Read on.

Nehal Gautam
In pic: Anupam Kher; Source: Anupam Kher Instagram

As the National Awards 2019 winners list was recently unveiled, the winners have been receiving tons of greetings and best wishes from all over the world. Actor Anupam Kher also took to social media to congratulate all the winners of the National Awards 2019 and even mentioned how they had done great work. Many fans stated how even Anupam Kher should’ve received an award as an author while others recalled memories of the movies and actors who received the awards.

Anupam Kher’s wishes for the National Award winners

Anupam Kher recently took to his Twitter handle and posted a sweet note for all the winners of the National Film Awards 2019. He first congratulated all the winners and encouraged them to keep up the great work. He also added how they inspired him to give his best and then hailed Jai Ho and added a namaste and clapping symbol along with the Indian flag and heart-eyed emoji.

Anupam Kher’s Twitter was swamped with comments that included fans best wishes to all the winners. Some of the fans added how good talent must always be encouraged, appreciated and awarded while many others stated how Anupam Kher will soon receive an award for the best author. Many of the fans even remembered actor Sushant Singh Rajput as one of his movies also received the National Award. One of the fans took to Anupam Kher’s Twitter post and remembered his movie Saaransh and stated how there could not be anything better than this movie. The fan even recalled a memory from the time he first watched his movie and asked about him. Take a look at how fans reacted to Anupam Kher’s Twitter post. 

Anupam Kher’s movies

Some of the movies for which the actor received awards and accolades include Darr, Khel, Ram Lakhan, Saaransh, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Daddy, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, and others. Some of his other popular movies are namely Aakhree Raasta, Tezaab, Lamhe, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Main Tera Hero, Hum, Beta, Khalnayak, Laadla, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and many more.

