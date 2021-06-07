Anupam Kher Congratulates Yami-Aditya On Wedding, Praises Her Traditional Kashmiri Look

Actress Yami Gautam recently tied the knot with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony in her hometown Himachal Pradesh. The actress recently treated fans with the good news along with a bunch of pictures from the special day. Since then she has been receiving congratulatory messages from fans and industry friends. Veteran actor Anupam Kher sent his ‘heartiest congratulations’ to the adorable couple for starting the new phase of their life.

Anupam Kher praises Yami Gautam's traditional Kashmiri outfit

Anupam Kher who also belongs from Himachal Pradesh took to Twitter and shared a picture of the actress from her post-wedding ritual where she can be seen looking ethereal in a green saree with vermillion on her forehead while posing for the camera. The other picture was from her wedding where the couple was seen performing rituals at their wedding. While sending his love to the two, Anupam praised her typical traditional Kashmiri outfit and wrote, “Dearest @yamigautam and @AdityaDharFilms! Congratulations to both of you. May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and happy married life. Nice to see you #Yami wearing a traditional Kashmiri #Ath & #Dejhoor. Love and prayers always.”

Dearest @yamigautam and @AdityaDharFilms! Congratulations to both of you. May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and happy married life. Nice to see you #Yami wearing a traditional Kashmiri #Ath & #Dejhoor. Love and prayers always! 🙏🌺😍 pic.twitter.com/ZyB2r0mHpi — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 7, 2021

Yami Gautam has been sharing a few glimpses from her wedding festivities that left her fans praising the simplicity and subtleness of the wedding. She earlier dropped mesmerising pictures from her haldi and chooda ceremony. On June 5, the actress shared a picture from the wedding day while performing the rituals and wrote, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.” Yami and Aditya have worked together in the patriotic film Uri: The Surgical Strike which even won several National Awards.

IMAGE: ANUPAMKHER/Twitter/YAMIGAUTAM/Instagram

