Anupam Kher Crosses 1 Million Followers Mark On The Social Media Platform Koo; See Post

Actor Anupam Kher recently crossed the 1 million followers mark on the social networking site Koo. He shared a video of a cake that was sent to him by the founders of the platform and also posted a snapshot of his official Koo account. Take a look at what the actor had to say about the app and his followers.

Anupam Kher crossed 1 million followers on Koo

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to share a video of a cake that had a picture of him on it. It read, "Happy million to you" with a logo of the Koo app in one corner. He said that he has crossed 1 million followers on Koo and that he reached this landmark in just 100 days. He added, "This shows how popular the app is in the country." He wished the founders good luck for their future ventures. He said that he wanted India to grow just like the app has grown.

Netizens react

As soon as Anupam shared the news, his followers wrote all things nice for his video. They congratulated him for crossing the 1 million landmark on the app. They mentioned that they were extremely happy for the actor and also flooded his comment section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some comments on Anupam Kher's video.

Image source: Anupam Kher's Instagram

A sneak peek into Anupam Kher's Koo account

Earlier, Anupam Kher shared a video of himself travelling through the streets of Mumbai to celebrate his 40 years in the city. He shared a few memories of himself leaving his house and coming to Mumbai to pursue his dream. He wrote, "I landed in the ‘city of dreams', Mumbai on the 3rd June 1981 to try my luck in Indian Cinema. This city has been extremely kind to me." He mentioned that from nobody, the city allowed him to become somebody. He went to the place where he first lived and shared the place with 4 other roommates. He added, "But my address was literally an eye-opener and an indicator of what was going to follow. The only thing required out of me was hard work." Take a look at Anupam Kher's latest video.

Image: Anupam Kher's Instagram

