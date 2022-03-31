Anupam Kher Dedicates His 'The Kashmir Files' Performance To His Late Father Pushkar Nath

As Anupam Kher is garnering tons of love and appreciation for his stellar performance in his latest movie, The Kashmir Files, the actor recently dedicated his performance to his late father, Pushkar Nath and unveiled an unseen picture of them together on social media.

The Kashmir Files, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, featured some notable actors from the film industry namely Mithun Chakraborty as IAS Brahma Dutt, Anupam Kher as Pushkar Nath Pandit, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, Prakash Belawadi as Dr Mahesh Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik Bitta, Bhasha Sumbli as Sharda Pandit, among others. The movie is receiving amazing reviews from fans as well as critics.

Anupam Kher reveals his last picture with father Pushkar Nath

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Koo handle and posted a monochrome picture of himself in which, he can be seen posing for the camera with his father, Pushkar Nath. He even penned a heartwarming note in the caption in which he revealed that it was his last picture with his father Pushkar Nath ji and mentioned how the latter passed away after 11 days. While priaising his father, he wrote how he was an ordinay man but an extraordinary father. he even stated how he touched everyone's life with his kindness and expressed his regret how his father longed ot go to Kashmir but he couldnt. While signing off, he revealed that he was dedicating his performance in Kashmir files to his father and added a heartbreaking emoji next to it.

The caption read, "My last pic with my father #PushkarNath Ji. The simplest soul on earth. Touched everyone’s life with his kindness. An ordinary man. But an extraordinary father. He longed to go to Kashmir but couldn’t! My performance in #TheKashmirFiles is dedicated to him.🙏💔 #KashmiriHindu" (sic)

On work front

Anupam Kher was last seen in The Kashmir Files and currently gearing up for the release of two of his highgly-anticipated filsmes namely Uunchai and IB71 which are expected to go on floors this year.

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher