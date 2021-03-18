Anupam Kher dedicates Song To The 'baldies Of The World', Fans Praise His Positive Outlook

Actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a hilarious video with his followers. In the video, Kher made a song for all the bald people of the world. In the caption, he wrote, "Song dedicated to the #Baldies of the world, Humor was the best weapon I used when I was going bald in my early years. It was impossible in 80’s for a bald actor to make it in movies. I used to sing this song in functions and make people laugh! Always remember if you make fun of yourself than people have no power over you!! Enjoy my friends".

Anupam Kher dedicates song to all 'baldies' of the world

Anupam Kher's song on 'baldies' gathered immense love from his fans. The post garnered more than twenty thousand views and more than two hundred comments on Instagram. Several fans praised Anupam Kher for the lyrics of the song while several others praised his acting skills and said that he doesn't require hair because his acting is brilliant. Some fans even praised his positive outlook on life. Check out some of the reactions from Anupam Kher's fans and followers below.

Anupam Kher's social media presence

Anupam Kher is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his life. Recently, Kher shared a video in which he gifted his mother a purse and a saree. In the caption, he wrote, "She is BACK. Mom has been asking for a small purse. I got her one from Bangalore! She was happy but soon discovered I hadn’t put any money in it. She was not subtle about her displeasure. But she was thrilled to see the beautiful saree presented to her by @bassi.jaspreet of @artofliving! Full blessing followed! #DulariRocks #Gratitude #Happiness #MomsAreTheBest". Take a look at his post below.

Fans showered immense love on Anupam Kher's post. The post garnered over three lakh views and more than a thousand comments on Instagram. Several fans loved the gesture of Anupam Kher's mother while many others called his mother sweet and cute. Check out some of the reactions on the post below.

Image Credits: Anupam Kher's Instagram

