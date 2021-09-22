Anupam Kher 'delighted' To Meet His Mother's Fan In NY, Shares Appreciation Video: Watch

As Anupam Kher has been exploring numerous parts of the USA, he recently shared a video clip in which he accidentally met a man who was a fan of his mother, Dulari. The video depicted how Kher accidentally meets a taxi driver who knew how to speak the Hindi language and revealed that he frequently watches Anupam Kher’s Instagram posts and his mother’s posts are his favourite.

Anupam Kher’s fans were amazed after watching his video and stated how he was a true inspiration to them. Many fans also stated how they too loved her mother and hailed ‘Dulari Rocks’ in the comments section.

Anupam Kher speaks to his mother’s fan in New York

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he can be seen sitting in a car and having an interesting conversation with the driver. The actor first asked his name and where he was from. It was further revealed that the driver had lived in India for a while so he knew Hindi. Anupam later spoke to him in Hindi and even asked him to sing a Bollywood song. The driver later mentioned that he follows the actor on social media and loves her mother, Dulari to which Anupam Kher feels amazed. He even revealed that the first movie he watched was Anupam Kher’s Karma and later talked about Kashmiri Pandits as well.

In the caption, he stated, “Encounters in NY I was so delighted to meet #KalpangShepal origininally from Tibet, raised in India and now lives in NY for the last 8yrs. He was so well informed about so many things. He talked about his family, #KashmiriHindus, my Instagram account etc!! But his favourite topic undoubtedly was my mother #Dulari. At such encounters I realise how important it is to be a responsible person if your are known. You are influencing people’s lives. Thank you #Kalpang for your love, warmth and appreciation! Stay safe my friend! Jai Ho! (sic)."

Many fans praised the man sitting with Anupam Kher while others stated how proud they felt as Indians. Some fans also hailed ‘Dulari Rocks’ in the comments and added that the actor was truly an inspiration to them. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher