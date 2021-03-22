Anupam Kher 'delighted To Meet' Raveena Tandon, Praises Her 'no-nonsense Opinion'

Veteran actor and author Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram and shared his encounter with actress Raveena Tandon. The two actors who have shared screen space in films like Aunty No 1, Laadla, Ziddi, Keemat, and many more were recently spotted bonding over some quality time. The senior actor shared a picture from their meeting while expressing his happiness to have a conversation with the ravishing actress.

Anupam Kher's encounter with Raveena Tandon

Twinning in blue, the actor can be seen dressed in casuals while Raveena looks ethereal in a blue suit. Striking a cool pose together, Anupam exuberates his happiness of catching up with the actress while discussing a wide variety of topics. While praising Raveena's " no-nonsense opinions", Anupam started the caption with a saying that read, “It is not the body's posture, but the heart's attitude that counts!” Delighted to meet the ravishing and daring @officialraveenatandon after a long time. Always a pleasure to chat with her. She is bold, frank, warm, and sometimes lethal with her no-nonsense opinion! Jai Ho!"



Raveena who was touched by the beautiful words of the actor quickly responded to his lovable post and wrote, "Always a pleasure meeting you @anupampkher Ji! I remember all the times we worked together, #parampara #zamaanadeewana and others, you always had us in splits with your impeccable humour and wit! The admiration is mutual! See you soon."

The fans of the two were quick enough to recall several films of the iconic stars while praising their on-screen presence. One of the users wrote, "Two legends in one frame." Another user wrote, "Hey Sir was a pleasure to see u both. Stay ravishing as always." A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Two favourites in one frame."

The actor who has been lately promoting his third book Your Best Day is Today, earlier took to Instagram and shared a video in an attempt to raise awareness and alert people about the rising Covid cases in Maharashtra. In about a minute-long video on Instagram, Anupam Kher spoke about how the Indian government had been taking care of the Covid cases in India. Praising the authorities, Anupam Kher said that the government had handled the situation much better, compared to the other countries.

