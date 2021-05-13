Anupam kher details mom about 'Project Heal India,' latter suggests to help blind children

Actor and author Anupam Kher joined the league of stars that are extending their heartfelt support to India to battle the second wave of the virus. The actor has set up the 'Project Heal India' to supply medical equipment to deal with the ongoing pandemic. Explaining the noble initiative to his mother Dulari and seeking her blessings for the same, the actor shared a video on Instagram where he recorded the reactions of his mother post-hearing about the initiative.

Anupam Kher introduces his latest initiative to mother Dulari

Other than the reaction of her mother, Anupam’s shenanigans with her mother and brother Raju caught the attention of the fans. The video began with Anupam explaining the initiative to Dulari and said, “Our friends from America have arranged for medical equipment and then we will be sending it to several hospitals in the city that is in need of it.” Impressed by the noble gesture started by her son, Dulari also requested Anupam to help children from a blind school by donating their bit so that they can operate and give them vision.”

Further, the conversations shifted to Dulari trying to poke fun at her son Raju where she scolds him for roaming around in the house all day. She also scorns him for behaving like an old man. The light-hearted conversation between the Kher family is sure to leave everyone in splits. While captioning the Saransh actor wrote, “Mother of all #DulariRocks videos. This is perhaps the longest video of Mom I have put on my social media. It has so many emotions in it. From her trying to say #ProjectHealIndia to her wanting to donate for blind children to her making fun of my brother and calling him #RanaSanga to her suddenly noticing that I am making a video to saying “मैं बिट्टू के बाप से नहीं डरती” to shifting to various topics!! It is hilarious and real and @vrindakher @pranit.kher are having a blast. Enjoy my friends.”

Tying up with Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari and entrepreneur Baba Kalyani, the Anupam Kher Foundation will be providing hospitals with ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and other medical equipment across the country. Detailing on the project, Kher remarked that the idea is to 'heal India' as the name of the project suggests and expressed hope for betterment in the crisis that prevails currently.

IMAGE: Anupam Kher/ Instagram

