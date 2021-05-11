Anupam Kher Details 'Project Heal India'; Will Transport Medical Equipment Across Nation

Pitching in to aid India's battle against the lethal second wave of the Coronavirus, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has set up an initiative 'Project Heal India' to ensure the supply of essential medical equipment to hospitals across the country amid the scarcity reported. Tying up with Dr Ashutosh Tiwari and entrepreneur Baba Kalyani, the Anupam Kher Foundation will be providing hospitals with ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and other medical equipment across the country. Detailing on the project, Kher remarked that the idea is to 'heal India' as the name of the project suggests and expressed hope for betterment in the crisis that prevails currently.

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday evening, Anupam Kher said, "I am very fortunate that the Anupam Kher Foundation got a huge consignment of medical equipment which is oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other things. Along with Baba Kalyani of Bharat Forge Ltd, we are deciding which needy hospitals - which are not very popular - where poor people can get some help with the equipment that we are sending. We started the process yesterday. The idea is to heal India. "

On the logistical front, Kher said that the first consignment has been transported to Kanpur whereas the second one departed for Pune and Hajipur today.

'Even 1 ventilator will be of great help'

"We received the first lot of consignment about two days back. The first lot went to Kanpur, Bharat Forge is helping us in transportation. I personally spoke to various organizations and hospitals and found out which are the smaller hospitals where the ventilators are needed. Even one ventilator and 5 oxygen concentrators will be of great help. We have our volunteers who will be keeping a check. The second lot went to Pune today and Hajipur. The third is leaving tomorrow. The more we do the less it is," he added.

The Bollywood actor outrightly pointed out that developed countries like the USA and Italy had also witnessed a harsh second wave of the pandemic and expressed hope in heading towards the right direction. He highlighted that India is a 'very populated country' and added that it will take time to subdue the effect of the second COVID-19 wave. Moreover, he revealed that the Project Heal India would also help people battle mental health issues.

'We will open up helplines'

"The second wave and the lockdown are taking a toll on the mental health of people. We do not know if that is going to be a bigger tragedy. My organization has some specialized people who are dealing with mental issues of a lot of people. We have specialized psychiatrists, psychologists, volunteers who have dealt with these kinds of issues. Some times listening to people is a healing process. Anupam Kher Foundation is trying to engage with people, we will open helplines and reach out to people," Kher told Republic TV.

The A Wednesday star also credited the contribution of NRIs in this movement and termed it as significant. He said, "We had asked help from Indians in this mission, but even people from abroad have come forward and helped. We are calling the volunteers as 'Heal India champions', who will tell us about the various needs at the different hospitals. It is a people’s movement, as they will be in touch on the ground to know of the requirements at different places and ensure that it reaches the right place."

We, at #AnupamKherFoundation are proud to introduce #ProjectHealIndia an initiative that is not just a mission, but a heartfelt effort to reach out to all the people battling the COVID-19 crisis.

Stay strong and let's heal together ! @anupampkher @bharatforgeltd @AshTewariMD pic.twitter.com/2ogRfRsAd8 — AnupamKherFoundation (@anupamcares) May 10, 2021

India's COVID tally

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,90,27,304, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.