Anupam Kher Digs Out Throwback Pic With Jackie Shroff From His 'album Of Memories'

Anupam Kher shared a hidden gem on his social media handles on June 15, 2021. He shared an unseen picture of himself with Jackie Shroff from back in the ’90s. The picture seems to be taken at a Bollywood party that had all the who’s-who of the time. In the picture, Anupam Kher can be seen looking into the camera with a deadpan expression on his face while Jackie Shroff is looking away from the camera. Anupam Kher is dressed in a simple white kurta for a party while Jackie Shroff has jazzed things up a little by wearing a suit with a headscarf. The picture is unlike anything fans would expect Bollywood stars of today posing for.

Anupam Kher shares a throwback picture

Anupam Kher’s Instagram caption is a testimony of how things have changed today. Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff were some of the biggest stars of their time but the picture shows their simplicity and the lack of adornments. Anupam Kher wrote that at the time when the picture was taken, looking at the camera innocently or posing with a plate of food was a style statement. He also said that at the time, a simple kurta-pyjama was ‘the ultimate party dress’. The Dilwale Dulhanya Le Jayenge actor said that he had sourced the picture from his album of old memories and called the people in the picture with him, his ‘friends’. The actor also tagged Jackie Shroff in his post.

The picture was so unexpected that it received a lot of attention and love from his followers. One of the first people to comment on it was Tiger Shroff, son of Jackie Shroff, who called the picture ‘amazing’ and followed his comment with a heart. Others commented saying that the simplicity of the time was lost and could not be found in actors of today. Yet others commented saying that Anupam Kher looked like he was ageing in reverse. Many commented that kurta and pyjama should make a comeback as the official party dress. The post received 104k likes and over four hundred comments in under a day and that number is still on the rise.

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.