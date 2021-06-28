Anupam Kher Distributes Raincoats To Needy People In Mumbai, Recalls Father's Teachings

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is quite active on social media, recently won the hearts of many with his humanitarian work amid the monsoon season in Mumbai. With an aim t ‘do his best’ for the people, Anupam along with his foundation distributed raincoats to street children in the city. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video while documenting the happiness of the children.

Anupam Kher distributes raincoats to street children

The video began with street children sharing their joy and aspirations about their dreams. While one said that he wanted to become a ‘dancer’ another chimed that he wants to do ‘some work in life.’ The actor in the video told the children that ‘you people are the source of inspiration, innocence for me.’ Followed by his words, the video showed the children dancing with joy and happiness after wearing the raincoats while thanking the actor. A voiceover of the child can be heard that said, ‘Anupam uncle is very nice. He has helped a lot in these difficult times.’

Apart from the children, Anupam was even seen distributing raincoats to the families of the children while assuring them more help in the future. While captioning the post, Anupam recalled some words of wisdom given by his father in life. He wrote that his father always taught him that ‘easiest thing in the world is to make someone happy’ .’ So in this “monsoon season, we at the #AnupamKherFoundation are delighted and humbled to distribute #RainCoats to my friends and the #ChildrenOnTheStreets in Mumbai! Happy that they are happy.”

Anupam Kher who recently returned from his hometown in Himachal documented a heartwarming video with an innocent child. His interaction with a five-year-old, whom he called his ‘best friend’, won the hearts of many as the actor even promised to bear the cost of his education. Anupam Kher met a five-year-old boy named Himanshu at the Jatogh railway station near Shimla. As they sat on the bench, the Baby star could be seen asking him his name, where he was from, and where he was headed to. The child told Kher about a ‘gaddi’ (train) standing on the line (station) and being scared because of the honking of its horns.

IMAGE: ANUPAMKHER/Instagram

