Anupam Kher Distributes Ration Kits In Mumbai, Says 'humanitarian Efforts Make Difference'

Actor and author Anupam Kher who recently marked his 37 years in Bollywood, has been helping the people in need with his philanthropic work amid the ongoing crisis. After setting up his initiative ‘Project Heal India’ where he is providing important healthcare amenities to hospitals, the actor was recently spotted distributing ration kits to the needy. Joining Ekata Manch foundation along with his friend, director Ashoke Pandit, Anupam was seen distributing ration kits to people in Aram Nagar in Versova, Mumbai.

Anupam Kher participates in ration distribution drive in Mumbai

Considering it as a ‘privilege' and ‘honour’, the actor spoke to the people in Aram Nagar and said, "I am thankful to all the people who are doing this humanitarian work and taking pains to help the people. I hope and pray that just like this, our country witnesses more of such real-life heroes so that they can help people. I feel that a well-known face should be brought to the forefront of such initiatives so that more and more can take inspiration from such acts and follow the same.” In the follow-up videos, the actor was seen distributing ration kits to the needy while spreading the message of following all safety measures to curb the spread. Anupam has also seen requ4esting people abide by the COVID-19 norms and maintain distance from each other. The clip also showed a long queue of people standing to take their ration kits as they greet and express their sincere thanks to the actor for supporting them in these uncertain times.

While captioning the post, Anupam laid emphasis on the importance of ‘humanitarian efforts' and how they will bring about a positive change in society. “It was my privilege and a humbling experience to be part of the #Ration distribution drive organised by #AjayKaul Ji, chairman @ekata_manch, #SbabnamJi @rakeshcoelho, and @ashokepandit1. In these tough times these humanitarian efforts make a major difference in people’s lives,” wrote the 66-year-old actor.

Meanwhile, the Saraansh actor has been sharing details of his initiative 'Project Heal India', which he has set up with a US-based doctor and an Indian entrepreneur. After sending consignments of the medical equipment to Bihar and Jammu, the actor’s latest help was for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai. He posted pictures of his team members making a ‘small contribution’ of 5 Resmed Bipap machines and 5 oxygen concentrators. The A Wednesday star wrote that he was ‘humbled’ to contribute to the initiative, and termed the officials as ‘selfless COVID warriors’ while also using hashtags like ‘doing our bit’ and ‘stay strong India’.

Medical aid that was sent to Devkamal Hospital and Research Centre in Ranchi has reached and is already helping a lot of people in need! We are glad that we could help! #anupamkherfoundation #projecthealindia #heretohelp #doingourbit @AnupamPKher @BharatForgeLtd @AshTewariMD pic.twitter.com/0jBsQx1Dzh — AnupamKherFoundation (@anupamcares) May 25, 2021

IMAGE: ANUPAMKHER/Instagram

