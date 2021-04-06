Anupam Kher Documents Serene Village Life While Shooting For Film In Madhya Pradesh: Watch

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is shooting for his next project in a remote village in Bhopal, took to Instagram and shared a series of videos while documenting 'village life'. The actor who is shooting in Imaliya Gondi, captured the real essence of village life while interacting with the children and basking in the serene beauty of the place.

Anupam Kher gives a tour of Imaliya Gondi village

The video started with the actor panning the camera at the thatched houses in the village along with handpumps installed outside every house. The second video showed the dilapidated temples constructed in the middle of barren land. The other videos showed the actor recording the lifestyle of the people, especially children who were standing outside the shooting area in scorching heat to understand what was happening, The actor even tried to interact with a few, but they just shied away. At last, the bunch concluded with a beautiful clip where the actor wrapped up the day's schedule and returned back. "Scenes from a village in India! #ImaliyaGondi #VillageLife #Purity" wrote Anupam Kher.

Earlier, in the day, the actor shared a bunch of pictures where he showed off his funny interactions with the children from the village while striking a pose with all. The monochrome pictures showed the senior actor and author wearing a vest and a pant while hugging the children and posing with them on the shooting sets. While captioning the post, he sent out a message and wrote, "Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man (sic)."

Meanwhile, the actor recently treated fans with the first look poster of his upcoming short film titled Happy Birthday with Ahana Kumra. The film is directed by Prasad Kadam. The poster featured a decked-up Anupam in a black suit and hat, with a white bow tie while carrying a pink frilly dress. Whereas, Aahana stood behind him with an intense fierce look. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Kher wrote, "Excited to share the first look of our short film Happy Birthday!! It has already been selected at some prestigious international film festivals! Hope you like it."

(Image credit: Instagram)