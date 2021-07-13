Anupam Kher Does 'Bat Balance Challenge' With Quirky Twist; Passes Baton To Tiger, Varun

Team India captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently took part in a 'Bat Balance Challenge' on social media. Intrigued, Anupam Kher improvised the challenge and tried to balance a walking stick on his knuckle. On successfully completing the challenge, Kher further challenged the actors Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff and received interesting reactions from their side.

Anupam Kher’s challenge to Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a video in which he first stated how he saw Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina performing a balancing challenge with their bat on their fingers. He further stated that he will also do the same but instead of a bat, he will use a walking stick and will balance it on his knuckles. While completing the challenge, Anupam Kher also revealed how that stick was from his memorable movie, Saaransh. He then demonstrated the challenge and encouraged everyone to try this out including Virat, Suresh Raina, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan. In the next one, he also added the original post of Virat and Suresh in which they were seen balancing a bat on their hand and challenging their fans to try the same.

In the caption, he recalled Virta and Raina’s balancing the bat video and wrote, “I saw a video (next one) where Virat Kohli along with Suresh Raina is giving some kind of a ‘balancing a bat on the finger’ challenge. I love challenges so I made it more difficult for myself by balancing a walking stick on my knuckle!! I would love to ask Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan to do the same. चलो अब तुम्हारी बारी! तुम भी ये कर के दिखाओ। Jai Ho!”.

As Anupam Kher challenged everyone for the balancing task, Tiger Shroff and Suresh Raina took to his Instagram post and reacted to it. Raina stated how it was super cool and way more advanced than what they did. He also stated that he will give it a shot. Even Tiger Shroff commented on his post stating how he already surrendered in front of him to which Kher replied how he cannot escape and will have to give it a try. Take a look at some of the reactions to Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram video.

