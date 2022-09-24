Anupam Kher Drops Adorable Video Of His Niece Tanvi Singing At Family Gathering; Watch

Anupam Kher often gives fans a sneak peek into his life via social media and recently shared an adorable video of his niece Tanvi singing at a family gathering. The Kashmir Files star said that his sister Priyanka Kher's daughter, who is autistic, sings with 'abundant joy' and has the 'most beautiful smile in the world'.

In the video, Tanvi can be seen melodiously crooning the Hindi song Teri Dastaan from the 2018 film Hichki, hitting all the right notes. Taking to the comments section, netizens praised the little one for her talent and sent across blessings.

Anupam Kher drops video of his niece singing at a family gathering

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, September 24, Anupam Kher shared the clip and mentioned, "My sister @priyankakher’s daughter #Tanvi (Autistic) has the most beautiful smile in the world! She also sings with abundant joy! Here is one such song she sang for us when we met recently in #Guwahati. Enjoy the song and bless her! #Tanvi #Autism #Purity #Song." Take a look.

Reacting to his post, fans dropped comments like, "Beautifully sung Tanvi," "so good," and "Wow such a beautiful voice," among other things. Anupam Kher's son and actor Sikandar Kher also posted a heart emoticon.

Apart from attending his family gathering in Guwahati, Anupam Kher also met track athlete Hima Das. Spilling details on their meeting, he referred to Das as ‘track princess’ and stated how it was greatly inspirational to meet her, while also talking about the sportsperson's love for the nation.

On the work front, he will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and more. He also has Kangana Ranaut's Emergency in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUPAMKHER)