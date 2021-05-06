Anupam Kher Engages In A Humbling Conversation With The Children On The Street; WATCH

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle on Thursday, May 6, to reveal his 'energy boosters'. The 66-year-old actor was seen recording a video while talking with the children on the street during his morning walk. He mentioned he used to meet them often before the pandemic and that meeting them gave him great strength.

Anupam Kher's endearing conversation with the children on the street

The Special 26 actor starts the video by calling them his friends and he asks them if they keep wearing masks for their safety. He then asked about their home and their studies and they said they were taking online classes. His other friend joins him who worked at a tea stall. Anupam Kher tells them he keeps remembering them and the kids say they remember him too.

He says he will take them for a bite when the lockdown opens. The children ask him if he does not go jogging and he says he cannot since the gardens are closed due to lockdown and he only goes for a walk on the street. He ends the conversation with them by asking them to take care of themselves and to keep wearing masks. He greets two other kids who were watching them from afar and says goodbye to all.

The National Film Award winner penned a heartfelt note about the kids in the caption and wrote, "My Energy Boosters. Meeting my morning walk friends gives a great start to otherwise a day of various emotions. Our mundane conversations make me believe that the world is fine and things will become better soon. Their innocent smiles are full of hope and positivity. They have no idea how our meetings give me great strength! Jai Ho to them! ". He also added the names in the hashtags that read "#Rahul #Sakshi #Khushali #Vansh #Suchi #StreetsOfMumbai #Love #Compassion #Children".

After seeing the video, his fans and followers appreciated his humility. One of the fans wrote in Hindi in a comment that these children don't realize that they are talking to a huge celebrity and called him a down-to-earth person. Another wrote, "You are a true personality.. Most humble man". Kal Ho Na Ho actor Delnaaz Irani also adored his humility and dropped several red heart emoticons.

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM

