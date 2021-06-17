Anupam Kher Enjoys Kishore Kumar's 'Chala Jata Hoon' As He Drives To Shimla; See Video

Anupam Kher is currently in Shimla, and has been posting several images and videos from his time there. The actor took to Twitter to share his journey as he took his mother, Dulari Kher, to Shimla their hometown after two years. Since the pandemic, the actor's mother was unable to visit the city and now after both mother and son have taken both jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine, they decided to fly to the hills.

On Anupam Kher's Instagram, he shared a video of him being driven through the fog-filled roads of Shimla and enjoying Kishore Kumar's Chala Jata Hoon song. He wrote, "Kishore Kumar and Shimla hills is an amazing combination!! Don’t you think so?" Watch Anupam Kher's latest video here:

The actor has been visiting his friends from school too. In one of Anupam Kher's video, he shared some glimpses from his meeting with his childhood friend. The two had reconnected during the lockdown and while Kher visited Shimla, he decided to drop by his friend's house. The actor revealed that the last time the two had seen each other was 50 years ago, in their 11th grade, in 1971.

In another video on Anupam Kher's Instagram, he shared a beautiful reel showcasing his view of the roads between the hills to the song, 'Ye Haseen Waadiyan, Ye Khula Asmaan'. The mother and son duo recorded their experience of flying to Chandigarh and travelling to Shimla during the pandemic. In every Anupam Kher's video, the actor and his mother are seen with masks on, taking every precaution they can.

On the work front

Anupam Kher's latest project is in Discovery Plus' documentary, Bhuj: The Day India Shook. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi. He was last seen in the film Hotel Mumbai, One Day and Accidental Prime Minister. He also celebrated 26 years of his film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun! Anupam Kher is all set to also star in another Sooraj Barjatya film, Oonchai, along with Boman Irani, which is slated to go on floors in September.

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.