Anupam Kher Enjoys Playing Gully Cricket With The Boys; Watch Video

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently gave his fans a glimpse of what he was up to over the weekend. The actor shared a video of himself playing gully cricket with some of the boys around his residential building and shared that he had a lot of fun playing the sport.

Anupam Kher plays gully cricket

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher posted a video of himself playing gully cricket along with the caption, "On my morning walk couldn’t resist playing a shot with these Gully Cricket Boys! I think they were kind enough to let me to hit a shot. कुछ भी हो मुझे मज़ा आया (No matter what, I had fun)!!" In the video, we can see one of the boys throwing the ball toward Anupam who is dressed in a white t-shirt and black track pants. Anupam, who was at the batsman's position, hit the ball and we can hear people saying in the background that he has scored four runs with his shot. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to Anupam Kher's video

Fans of the actor were super thrilled after looking at Anupam Kher's enthusiasm for the sport and showered praises on the actor for his batting skills. One user wrote, "So down to earth sir! Simply great" while another called him a youth icon. One user made use of Anupam Kher's last name and wrote, "Aaj inki KHER nahi." Take a look at some of the comments below.

A Sneak Peek into Anupam Kher's Instagram

Anupam Kher recently celebrated his mother Dulari's birthday and shared a throwback picture of him and his mother. In the picture, a young Dulari Kher is holding a toddler Anupam in her arms. Along with the picture, he shared a heartwarming note dedicated to his mother whom he called the "most natural" person in the world.

The veteran actor recently completed 40 years in Mumbai and on this special day shared a video with his mother. In the video, he recorded his mother's reaction to Anupam Kher's latest milestone. Along with sharing how proud she is of her son, Anupam Kher's mother also shared some funny anecdotes of her son as a child.

