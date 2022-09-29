Anupam Kher Expresses Joy As His Film Gets Screened At Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Anupam Kher's film Shiv Shastri Balboa was recently screened at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, receiving immense love from audiences. Expressing excitement about the same, Kher took to social media and shared a couple of videos of the attendees as they heaped praise on the movie. The actor also gave a shootout to Shiv Shastri Balboa's team, adding that he can't wait for the masses to see it.

Directed by Indian-American filmmaker Ajayan Venugopalan, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles.

Taking to his social media handles, The Kashmir Files actor shared multiple videos of various attendees reviewing the movie as they spilt compliments like 'brilliant', 'absolutely fantastic' and other things. In the caption, he mentioned, "GREAT NEWS! Our film #ShivShastriBalboa was screened at the recently concluded #ChicagoSouthAsianFilmFestival! This is what the audience had to say about it! Thank you for your love & appreciation! Well done team SSB! Congratulations! Waiting to show it to the audiences!."

Anupam Kher has been basking in the success of his recent releases like The Kashmir Files as well as Karthikeya 2, both of which minted impressive sums at the Box Office. He now has a slew of interesting projects in his pipeline, including a short film titled Retake, The Signature alongside Mahima Chaudhary. He will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles.

The actor recently jetted off to Agra to shoot for his 532nd film, the details of which are yet unknown. He took to social media and shared a stunning view of the city, mentioning he will delve into the particulars of his upcoming project soon.

Landed in the beautiful city of #Agra to shoot for my 532nd film! Will give you the details of the film soon! Jai Ho!🌺😍 pic.twitter.com/J46X7eIJbC — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 27, 2022

