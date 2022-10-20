Anupam Kher Fascinated By This Stunning Fact As He Visits Kailash Temple In Agra; WATCH

Anupam Kher, who has been busy shooting for his 532nd film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay in Agra, recently visited the Kailash Temple in Agra's Sikandra, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The actor shared a clip of his interaction with the temple's priest, who revealed that the 10,000-year-old site is the only one to have two Shiva Linga together. Sharing more insights about the temple, Anupam Kher mentioned that he was filled with gratitude after worshipping there.

Anupam Kher visits Kailash Temple in Agra

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, October 20, The Kashmir Files star dropped a minute-long clip of the priest sharing insights into the Holy site. Kher expressed his wonder about the temple being the only one in the world to have two Shivaling together.

He also penned a note in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "This Kailash temple near Agra has 2 Shivling together. This is not the case in any other temple. According to the priest, this temple is 10,000 years old. The mind became grateful by worshipping here. And prayed to Lord Shiva for all of you too. Jai Bholenath. Om Namah Shivay." Take a look.

Only weeks before, Kher also sought blessings at the Guru Ka Taal Gurudwara in Agra. Sharing multiple glimpses from his visit as he posed alongside the 'karsevaks' and gave a tour of the religious place, Kher wrote, "I feel blessed to have prayed at Gurudwara #GuruKaTaal in Agra! It was extremely humbling to sit in the serene ambience and pray at this historical! Generations of #KashmiriHindus will be indebted to #GuruTeghBahadurSahibJi Maharaj for his sacrifice! Thank you #BabaPritamSinghJi for your blessings. "