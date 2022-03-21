Anupam Kher Feels Honoured To Contribute To Book On 20 Years Of PM Modi's Public Life

Actor Anupam Kher along with other eminent personalities from different walks of life are all set to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 20 years of public life. The veteran actor-author has contributed his thoughts on the same to a special book titled Modi @ 20: Dreams Meet Delivery. The book will be released on stands from mid-April.

The upcoming book will cover various aspects of his tenure as chief minister of Gujarat to the Prime Minister of the country. On October 7 last year, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) marked 20 years since PM Modi took public office as the chief minister of Gujarat and a series of special events were planned. Now, the ruling party desires to come up with a book that will be filled all the aspects of PM Modi’s tenure. Anupam who has contributed his thoughts in the book took to Twitter and expressed his honour for the same.

Anupam Kher feels honoured to contribute to PM Modi's book

The actor replied to a post by Rupa Publications and hailed the exemplary work done by the politician as the CM of Gujarat. Taking immense pride in contributing his part, the actor wrote, “Twenty continuous years as the head of a government js a remarkable feat. As PM @narendramodi completes this historic milestone, I’m honoured to be writing about how his hands-on leadership comes in particularly handy when our nation faces challenges and needs a healing touch.”

The publications termed the book as the ‘most significant book of this year,” and wrote, “#Modi@20 is an anthology edited and compiled by @BlueKraft Digital Foundation.” In another tweet, the publication wrote, “This book, a compilation of chapters authored by eminent intellectuals and domain experts, attempts a definitive and expansive exploration into the fundamental transformation of Gujarat and India over the last twenty years due to PM Modi’s unique model of governance.” The book, a compilation of pieces written by intellectuals & experts, will shed light on the fundamental transformation of Gujarat and the country over the last 20 years, on account of PM Modi’s unique model of governance.

IMAGE: Twitter/@Rupa_Books/PTI