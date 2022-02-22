Anupam Kher Feels Lucky As Actor Captures 2:22pm On The 'historic Date' 22-02-22

Anupam Kher took to his social media handles and captured the very rare phenomenon of 'Twosday'. February 22 is a special day because it is not just a palindrome but also an ambigram. The actor shared a screengrab of his mobile screen that featured 2:22 PM on the day 22-02-22.

Anupam Kher captures rare date and time on his phone

Today’s date 22-02-22 has a special significance and is a rare phenomenon. Palindrome day is when the day’s date can be read the same way backwards and forward and Ambigram days happen when the day’s date can be read the same way upside down. Anupam Kher took to Koo app and shared a screengrab of his mobile display that featured 2:22 PM on the day 22-02-22. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Lucky to capture the time 2.22pm on this historic date 22-02-22!"

On the work front, Anupam Kher is gearing up for the release of his drama movie The Kashmir Files, which has been written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film tells the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the early 1990s due to the Kashmir Insurgency. The film was set to release theatrically worldwide on January 26, 2022, coinciding with India's Republic Day, but was postponed due to the spread of the Omicron variant. Now, the film is scheduled to release on March 11, 2022. The movie also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belawadi, Puneet Issar, Bhasha Sumbli and Mrinal Kulkarni.

Anupam Kher will next be seen in the movie Shiv Shastri Balboa which will mark Kher's 519th film. The film will also star Neena Gupta in the lead role and is about the story of an Indian family surviving overseas. Earlier this year, taking to social media, Kher shared the first look of the movie and wrote, "Presenting the first look of my new film #ShivShastriBalboa. A fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America!! Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant @neena_gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow!! Jai Ho!!"

Image: Instagram/@anupampkher