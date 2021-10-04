Anupam Kher Feels Wonderful To Be Back In Kathmandu For 'Oonchai' Shoot

As Anupam Kher recently announced his next film, Oonchai, he shared how he will be a part of the shoot held in Kathmandu. The actor also shared a glimpse of his plane landing at the Kathmandu airport and stated how it was wonderful to be back.

Many fans wish the actor all the best for his upcoming film while many others praised how beautifully he captured a picturesque view of the city.

Anupam Kher reaches Kathmandu for his upcoming film

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he captured the beautiful view of Kathmandu from the plane. He captured the landing procedure of the plane and revealed it in the caption that he will begin shooting for his film the next morning.

In the caption, he expressed his feeling on how it was wonderful to be back in the city after a long while and also mentioned that the movie, Oonchai will be his fourth film with the filmmaker, Sooraj Barjatya. He even mentioned that he will need love and blessings from his fans and hailed ‘Jai Ho.’ He wrote, “Landed in #Kathmandu It is so wonderful to be back in the picturesque city of Stupas & temples after a long gap. I start my fourth film #Uunchai with the magician of Indian cinema #SoorajBarjatya tomorrow morning!! Will need your love and blessings! Jai Ho!” (sic)

Many fans took to Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram video clip and congratulated the actor on his new film. Many fans also added hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to express their delight in seeing the actor on-screen soon. One of Anupam Kher’s fans from California stated ‘All the best you are a rockstar that is like a drone always in skies and land 🇺🇸 and 🇮🇳 love watching your videos and positive vibes stay Blessed and keep safe much Respect’ while another stated how the video he shared was amazing. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram post.

Anupam Kher also shared a couple of pictures of himself from the airport in Mumbai when he was about to fly for Nepal. He hinted in the caption about how he was beginning for something new. He wrote, “And suddenly you realise.... It is time to start something new and trust the magic of new beginnings! :)” take a look at what he posted-

Image: Facebook/@anupamkher