Anupam Kher Finally Proves Himself After Being Judged For His Cooking Skills By Mom; Watch

Veteran actor, Anupam Kher, recently shared a post on his Instagram handle featuring himself along with his mother. In the 15-minute video the actor, can be seen preparing an "Egg Bhurjee", for his mother. Kher is currently in Shimla with his mother, where he travelled, on Wednesday.

The actor left for Shima with his beloved Mother, Dulari, on Wednesday evening. Kher reached the police headquarters on Thursday and met and interacted with police officers and the DGP. DGP Sanjay Kundu felicitated him with shawls and traditional hats, upon his arrival.

Anupam Kher's latest post with his mother

In the recent video shared by Kher from Shimla, the actor can be seen cooking a relatively simple dish for his mother. The actor in the video can be seen hilariously trying to make the dish. At one point, Kher even gets annoyed at his mother when she claims that her younger son Raju, knows how to cook almost everything.

The interaction is pretty funny, as the actor is then determined to prove that he can cook the dish without any help. He also tells his mother to not help him in any way as he wants to make the dish himself, based on his own instincts. The interaction is extremely funny, and relatable for anyone living with their parents.

The video then features the actor cooking the dish all by himself, with almost every step of the process recorded. By the end of the video, Anupam Kher decides to give the first taste of the "Egg Bhurjee" to his mother. His mother, who looks quite surprised upon tasting it, sweetly exclaims how the dish is absolutely delicious.

Kher then assembles the dish on a plate with garnishes, and shows it to fans. He concluded the video thanking fans for the love they showed him and wishing them safety. The actor shared the video with the caption:

Mom, Egg Bhurgee and #ChefKher



After Dulari made enough fun of my making #EggBhurgee she finally gave me THUMBS UP. It was pure joy to see everybody waiting around to judge my my cooking skills. What made it special was mom’s reactions and her laughter.

