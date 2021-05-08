Anupam Kher Gets 2nd Jab Of COVID Vaccine, Actor Denies Rumours About Wife Kirron's Health

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his social media handle to share that he along with his family — mother Dulari, brother Raju, his wife Kirron — received the second jab of COVID-19 vaccine at the Nanavati Max Hospital, Mumbai. This was Kirron Kher's first appearance in public after Anupam revealed her cancer diagnosis in April.

Addressing the rumours around his wife Kirron's health, Kher wrote, "There is a rumour going around about Kirron's health. It's all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact, she got her second vaccination done for Covid this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks! Stay safe."

There is a rumour going around about #Kirron’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine. In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon. I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe. 🙏 @KirronKherBJP — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 7, 2021

Recently, Anupam Kher provided Kirron Kher’s health update via an Instagram live session. In a chat with his fans and followers, he said, “Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is in good spirits and hopefully, she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine." The actor also informed his followers that he had quit the NBC show New Amsterdam when he found out about his wife’s cancer.

On April 1, 2021, Anupam Kher shared a statement regarding Kirron Kher's blood cancer treatment.

In the statement, he wrote, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She has always been a fighter and takes things head on. She is all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. -- Anupam and Sikandar".

