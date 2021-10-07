Last Updated:

'Watch it for yourself' Anupam Kher Gets Gifts From Mom, Receives Hilarious Reply On His Remark About Price

Actor Anupam Kher’s video of hilarious shenanigans with mother Dulari has always received much love and appreciation from his fans. Take a look -

Written By
Prachi Arya
Anupam Kher, Dulari, Sikandar Kher, Anupam Kher's mother Dulari, Dulari rocks

IMAGE: Twitter/@AnupamKher/Instagram/@AnupamKher


Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s video of hilarious shenanigans with mother Dulari has always much received love and appreciation from fans. The actor who is known to spread positivity on the Internet with his videos, recently documented his interaction with his mother where she gifted him with some shirts that she had ordered for him. 

The actor in the caption explained Dulari’s intentions when it comes to gifting. He wrote that things could have been just ‘give and take’ yet she involved a lot of other people. The video began with Dulari opening the packet while giving the shirts that she had ordered for him. While taking it, the actor asked about the price and whether she paid it or not to which his mother reacted, “Mera baap hai jo free main dega? (is he my father who will give it to me for free?)".

Anupam Kher is delighted to receive a gift from mother Dulari, shares a video of their banter 

The actor was amazed by Dulari’s response and thanked her for the lovely shirts that she had purchased for him. While captioning the post, Anupam wrote, “Mom got me some shirts. It should have been a simple give & take process. But not possible with Dulari! She had to talk about other things and also bring my ‘baap’ (father) into the conversation unnecessarily. Watch it for yourself and enjoy. Jai Mata Di.”.

READ | Anupam Kher feels wonderful to be back in Kathmandu for 'Uunchai' shoot


The actor is currently in Kathmandu, Nepal to shoot for his 520th film, Uunchai, with Boman Irani. The film is directed by Sooraj Barjatya. He had earlier shared pictures from the muhurat ceremony of the film as the team commenced the shooting. As per media reports, the movie will star legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, marking the first-time collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya. Among the other members of the cast include Danny Dengongpa. Reportedly, the story will revolve around a theme of friendship around the four characters. Parineeti Chopra and veteran actors Neena Gupta and Sarika are set to be the female leads of the movie. They were even tagged in Anupam Kher’s post on Instagram. 

READ | 'Journey of my 520th film': Anupam Kher shares muhurat pics as he begins 'Uunchai' shoot

 

IMAGE: Twitter/@AnupamKher/Instagram/@Anupam Kher

READ | Anupam Kher visits Pashupatinath Temple ahead of 'Uunchai' shoot, prays for 'good health'
READ | Anupam Kher talks about 'philosophy of being a Hindu', says ‘Hinduism believes in harmony’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Anupam Kher, Anupam kher mother, dulari
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com