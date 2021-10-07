Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s video of hilarious shenanigans with mother Dulari has always much received love and appreciation from fans. The actor who is known to spread positivity on the Internet with his videos, recently documented his interaction with his mother where she gifted him with some shirts that she had ordered for him.

The actor in the caption explained Dulari’s intentions when it comes to gifting. He wrote that things could have been just ‘give and take’ yet she involved a lot of other people. The video began with Dulari opening the packet while giving the shirts that she had ordered for him. While taking it, the actor asked about the price and whether she paid it or not to which his mother reacted, “Mera baap hai jo free main dega? (is he my father who will give it to me for free?)".

Anupam Kher is delighted to receive a gift from mother Dulari, shares a video of their banter

The actor was amazed by Dulari’s response and thanked her for the lovely shirts that she had purchased for him. While captioning the post, Anupam wrote, “Mom got me some shirts. It should have been a simple give & take process. But not possible with Dulari! She had to talk about other things and also bring my ‘baap’ (father) into the conversation unnecessarily. Watch it for yourself and enjoy. Jai Mata Di.”.



The actor is currently in Kathmandu, Nepal to shoot for his 520th film, Uunchai, with Boman Irani. The film is directed by Sooraj Barjatya. He had earlier shared pictures from the muhurat ceremony of the film as the team commenced the shooting. As per media reports, the movie will star legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, marking the first-time collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya. Among the other members of the cast include Danny Dengongpa. Reportedly, the story will revolve around a theme of friendship around the four characters. Parineeti Chopra and veteran actors Neena Gupta and Sarika are set to be the female leads of the movie. They were even tagged in Anupam Kher’s post on Instagram.

IMAGE: Twitter/@AnupamKher/Instagram/@Anupam Kher