Anupam Kher Gets Inked After Unveiling Poster Of 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'; Netizens React

Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher announced his 519th film titled Shiv Shastri Balboa. After unveiling the first look posters of his upcoming humour film, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to update his fans that he got inked! Anupam has shared a picture where he can be seen flaunting his new tattoo. In the picture, one can see he got a tattoo on his left bicep. Sharing the picture, the actor has also shared the reactions his mother, son, Sikandar Kher, and wife, Kirron Kher would give to his tattoo.

Anupam Kher got inked?

In the picture, Anupam Kher can be seen donning white innerwear. The picture is a close-up shot that focuses on his new tattoo made on his left bicep. The black tattoo is a back picture of a man cheering. Kher can be seen flashing a bright smile as he posed for the camera. The place tagged in his latest post is New York City, NY. As for the caption, he penned, "I will call it a '#Tattoo'!! @sikandarkher will call it '#MidLifeCrises'!! My brother @rajukherofficial will say “चल ठीक है। (It's OK)” @kirronkhermp will say “What is wrong with you?” My mother will say, “ तू पागल है (You're mad) “ My friends will say Oh £>~@&@& What will you call it?? सच्ची सच्ची बताना है (You are truly making it)!!! Be original! '#Tattoo' '#ShivShastriBalboa' '#OneLife' '#Fun' '#Rocky' '#MethodActor'".

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of his fans wondered if the veteran actor got inked. Several fans speculated that the tattoo is a sticker, while a few others hoped that it is a permanent one. A fan commented, "That’s a sticker but even if it is tattoo, that’s cool". Another one wrote, "Your next adventure" with a pair of red hearts. A netizen chipped in, "Stick on midlife crises" with a laughing out loud face emoticon, while another one added, "The best thing is to do whatever makes you happy … Enjoy it Sir" with a hugging face emoticon.

It was only recently that Kher unveiled the first look of his upcoming film. He shared three posters on the photo-sharing site which featured him and his co-actor, Neena Gupta. In the picture, he can be seen sitting with a serious look. His hands are folded and he sported a simple look while posing for the camera. Kher can be seen wearing a white ganji that he paired with denim jeans. The second picture also featured Neena Gupta who flashed a faded smile while looking into the camera. She is dressed in an elegant purple outfit.

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.