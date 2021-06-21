Anupam Kher Gets 'nostalgic' As He Visits School, Remembers 'teachers And Their Teachings'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is currently spending some quality time in Shimla with his mother recently took a stroll down memory lane and recalled his childhood memories. The actor paid a visit to his school in Shimla where he studied from grade 6 to 11. Looking back at some of the long-lost memories, the actor looked back at the time when he identified his inner actor and how he made friends whom he cherishes for a lifetime.

Anupam Kher visits his school in Shimla with friends

The actor gave a tour of DAV Higher Secondary School while explaining the years he studied and participated in various cultural events. The video began with Anupam sharing childhood stories and said, “This is the ground where I am standing where it eventually started. I played here and this is where the actor in me got an identity as I was a naughty student and I never got more than 35 per cent in my life. I remember my PT teacher SadaSingh Ji used to tell me that even if I am going to run alone, I will secure a second position. Today I want to thank all the teachers for instilling those values in me and making me what I am today.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam was accompanied by his two classmates, friends Navprakash and Anil Sharma where they felt nostalgic while visiting the classrooms and experiencing their childhood memories. Anupam revealed in his post that he was always the ‘back bencher’ and though he was amazed by the new building, yet, he feels that his memories are still alive and fresh in his heart.

Anupam also informed that the school is now an English medium one and he was delighted to meet the present principal and teachers. “It was amazingly nostalgic and emotional to visit my school #DAVHigherSecondarySchool in Shimla. I was a student from 1966 to 1971. A backbencher. . The building and classrooms look different but memories are the same & fresh. Remembered my teachers and their teachings. It is now an English medium school! Was happy to meet the present principal and teachers. My only suggestion to them is ‘ Become modern but don’t forget old traditions, past principals, teachers, and students!! My class fellows from that time #Navprakash and #AnilSharma accompanied me. Jai Ho!!,” he wrote. Anupam also previously met Himachal CM Jairam Thakur and his family while talking about the developments in the state. They even spoke about coming up with a film city soon once things get back to normal after the pandemic.

IMAGE: ANUPAMKHER/Instagram

