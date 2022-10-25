Anupam Kher Gets Together With Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji On Diwali; Shares Pics

Anupam Kher spent his Diwali in the company of his film industry colleagues, including Amitabh Bachchan and his family, Rani Mukerji and more. The Kashmir Files star shared a trail of pictures on social media from the festivities, thanking Big B for the 'wonderful experience'. He also thanked Rani and her producer husband Aditya Chopra for their 'hospitality and warmth' as he visited their place.

Anupam Kher gets together with Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji &more on Diwali

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, October 25, Kher shared pictures with his Uunchai co-star Amitabh Bachchan, both decked in stunning traditional outfits. In the caption, he wrote, "Thank you #Amitji, #JayaJi, #Abhishek and #Aishwarya for a wonderful #Deepawali experience at your place. It was great to have some festive time with you all! Love and prayers always."

Kher also dedicated a separate post to Rani Mukerji, thanking her for the warm reception at her place on Diwali. "Thank you dearest Rani and Adi for your hospitality and warmth! It was great to spend some time with you and our friends! I LOVED your home Rani. It is beautiful! Love and prayers always!" he mentioned.

Anupam Kher and his mother Dulari extend Diwali wishes

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari often features on his Instagram handle, and the acro shared another beautiful clip alongside her on Diwali. Kher shared that she came to visit his office on the auspicious occasion, further revealing that he's set to release an interview with Dulari Kher as a part of his upcoming chat show.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra. The film will release on November 11, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUPAMPKHER)