Watch | Anupam Kher Gives 'champi' To Satish Kaushik Amid Shoot; Latter Quips 'what A Massager'

Anupam Kher treated his 'Kaagaz 2' co-star and producer Satish Kaushik with a refreshing head massage on the film's sets. Take a look.

Kriti Nayyar
Anupam Kher treated his Kaagaz 2 co-star and producer Satish Kaushik with a refreshing head massage on the film's sets, as the latter lauded his skills. In a fun video uploaded by Kher on his social media handles, he can be seen vigorously massaging Kaushik's head, joking about how he has to go the extra mile just to please his producer. 

Kaushik also joked about Kher twisting his ears in the process and made hilarious sounds depicting his pain. "Mere Kaan mat tod dio," he jokingly told Kher. Kaushik further claimed that Anupam Kher released him of all the production stress after their brief session. 

Anupam Kher gives a head massage to Satish Kaushik amid Kaagaz 2 shoot

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, July 1, The Kashmir Files actor enjoyed a fun banter with Kaushik, who hailed his acting and massaging skills. Kher also mentioned how he used to give massages to people when he wasn't acting. In the caption, he mentioned, "Couldn’t resist giving massage to @satishkaushik2178’s bald but not beautiful ( that is mine) head! On the sets of #Kaagaz2!!" Take a look. 

For the unversed, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik will be coming together for the former's 526th project, which was announced days ago. Kaushik has bought the rights to the 2015 Malayalam movie Nirnnayakam, which he will be remaking as the sequel to Kaagaz

Anupam dropped a video of him holding the clapper board with the film's name on it while spilling details on the project. "Friends, 526 films in these 28 years have only been [possible because of the love and blessings showered upon by you all. Your prayers, blessings, constant love, and all have made me who I am today," he wrote in the caption. 

The project will be helmed by  VK Prakash, who was also onboard the original  Malayalam film. Nirnnayakam starred Asif Ali, Malavika Mohanan and Prem Prakash., revolving around a National Defense Academy student who aids his advocate father in solving a murder case. 

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUPAMKHER)

