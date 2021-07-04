Anupam Kher Gives Netizens 'guess The Movie' Task; Comments Have More Than Right Answers

Anupam Kher is known to throw up interesting challenges for his followers on social media. The actor often offers rewards for netizens for captions on his posts and other responses. He once again put a challenge for his followers, but this time it was without any rewards, sparking response on similar lines.

Anupam Kher asks fans to ‘guess the name of the movie’

Anupam Kher posted a photo of himself looking somewhat perplexed in a hotel room and asked netizens to guess the name of the movie.

Guess the name of the movie? 🤓 pic.twitter.com/JMn1SWMHxG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 3, 2021

Most netizens seemed to have figured it out from his look and believed that it was a still from Special 26. Many recalled their fond memories of the film, calling it a ‘favourite’, while also remembering his dialogue ‘asli power dil me hoti hain’ (The real power lies in the heart).'

SPECIAL 26...

ONE OF THE GREATEST MOVIE OF INDIA...

my personal favourite ❤️

"asli power dil ❤️ me hoti hai" — vikasvikasvikas (@vikasvikasvik10) July 3, 2021

Special 26 😁 — Nehal Tyagi (नेहल त्यागी) (@nehaltyagi08) July 3, 2021

Special 26 — Sweta Kaushal (@SwetaKaushal) July 3, 2021

Some, however, replied that it could be from MS Dhoni: The Untold Stor and Khosla Ka Ghosla was also among the answers, while others had unrelated answers like Amar Akbar Anthony.

ms dhoni the untold story

paan singh dhoni — Dhiren Patil (@Dhirenp5) July 4, 2021

Sahi bhai

Mere dimag me pehle Khosla ka Ghosal aayi — Ishwar Singh (@IshwarDelhi) July 3, 2021

Amar Akbbar Anthony — Sachin Ghai (@SachinG31594795) July 4, 2021

Numerous netizens, however, had references to the recent rise in fuel prices. Some made memes out of it and sought his take on the crisis.

Me after filling fuel in my car tank. pic.twitter.com/wgtPuL2yzv — Kaptan Hindustan™ (@KaptanHindostan) July 3, 2021

Hum apke hai petrol — J Singh Sohal (@vicksingh333) July 3, 2021

Expressions when you call your Driver to come & he shows up on Cycle. — Monil Saxena (@MonilSaxena21) July 3, 2021

After paying for LPG Cylinder ….? — Sushant S (@BySushant) July 3, 2021

We don't have any intrest in all this sir, we just want to know now what will be ur stand about high rise of Petrol, Diesle and LPG. In only National interest🙏🙏 — Vivek Laata INC (@VIKISHARMA1983) July 3, 2021



About Special 26

Anupam Kher had played the role of Pramod Kumar Sharma in the movie, directed by Neeraj Pandey. The movie revolved around a heist by a group posing as CBI officers. The movie was a success at the box office, earning over Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, Kher is currently in the news for his videos from his recent trip to Shimla. Right from sponsoring a child’s education to being surprised at a man failing to recognise, many moments had become a talking point.

On the professional front, the DDLJ star came up with his third book last year. He also also featured in the short film Happy Birthday.

