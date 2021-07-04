Last Updated:

Anupam Kher Gives Netizens 'guess The Movie' Task; Comments Have More Than Right Answers

Anupam Kher gave netizens a 'guess the movie' task with a photo of himself. The comments section was filled with more than just the right answers.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Anupam Kher, Special 26

Image: Anupam Kher/Facebook/Twitter


Anupam Kher is known to throw up interesting challenges for his followers on social media. The actor often offers rewards for netizens for captions on his posts and other responses. He once again put a challenge for his followers, but this time it was without any rewards, sparking response on similar lines. 

Anupam Kher asks fans to ‘guess the name of the movie’

Anupam Kher posted a photo of himself looking somewhat perplexed in a hotel room and asked netizens to guess the name of the movie.

Most netizens seemed to have figured it out from his look and believed that it was a still from Special 26. Many recalled their fond memories of the film, calling it a ‘favourite’, while also remembering his dialogue ‘asli power dil me hoti hain’ (The real power lies in the heart).' 

READ | Anupam Kher plays cricket on Mall Road, Shimla; says, 'Reminded me of my school days'

Some, however, replied that it could be from MS Dhoni: The Untold Stor and Khosla Ka Ghosla was also among the answers, while others had unrelated answers like Amar Akbar Anthony.  

Numerous netizens, however, had references to the recent rise in fuel prices. Some made memes out of it and sought his take on the crisis.

READ | Anupam Kher mourns the demise of Mandira Bedi's husband, says 'deeply saddened & shocked'


About Special 26

Anupam Kher had played the role of Pramod Kumar Sharma in the movie, directed by Neeraj Pandey. The movie  revolved around a heist by a group posing as CBI officers. The movie was a success at the box office, earning over  Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office.

READ | Anupam Kher on wife Kirron’s cancer treatment: 'We have got the best doctors around'

Meanwhile, Kher is  currently in the news for his videos from his recent trip to Shimla. Right from sponsoring a child’s education to being surprised at a man failing to recognise, many moments had become a talking point.

READ | 'Giving our support': Anupam Kher sends medical equipment to cancer hospital in Shimla

On the professional front, the DDLJ star came up with his third book last year. He also also featured in the short film Happy Birthday.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT