'My grandfather used to say...' | Anupam Kher Gives Witty Reply To Twitter User Questioning His Involvement In Multiple Jobs

A multi-talented actor Anupam Kher who dons the cap of an actor, author, motivational speaker, and more, recently left one of his fans bewildered on Twitter.

Anupam Kher, Uunchai, Anupam Kher's reply to Twitter user, Succession season 3

A multi-talented actor Anupam Kher who dons the cap of an actor, author, motivational speaker, and more, recently left one of his fans bewildered after the actor had shared thoughts about watching Succession. The Twitter user reacted to Anupam Kher’s post about watching season 3 of Succession

The user was perplexed after seeing the actor’s involvement in a lot of spheres and yet he anyhow takes out time to watch some of the spectacular films and series. The user questioned the actor’s involvement in a lot of things and asked how he does it so well. “@AnupamPKher sir, curious to know-did u really watched or just go through it in fast forward mode…..considering your involvement in multiple jobs actor/writer/speaker/motivator/social worker & so on.” 

Anupam Kher's witty reply to a Twitter user 

Anupam Kher quoted words of wisdom by his grandfather and said, “My grandfather used to say, "A BUSY MAN HAS TIME FOR EVERYTHING!" Hope this answers your question!:)” The witty response by the actor came after he had shared a post on the micro-blogging site and wrote about completing season 3 of Succession. “Finished watching #Season3 of @succession. One of the most brilliantly performed series. Every character's acting is so amazing!! Bravo!!” he wrote alongside the poster of the series. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is all set to reunite with director Sooraj Barjatya for his next film Uunchai. For the film, Anupam will be seen sharing screen space with Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nafisa Alia. Actor Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle to share a monochrome photo with Amitabh Bachchan while expressing his happiness to share the screen space with Amitabh after a long time. Sharing the photo, Anupam Kher penned he was delighted to work with Amitabh Bachchan and wrote. "'Heroes come and go. But legends are forever!!' Happy and Humbled to share the screen space once again with legendary Mr. @amitabhbachchan for Sooraj Barjatya’s magnum opus Uunchai." 

The actor further quipped he has a lot to learn from Big B and wrote, "So much to learn from the great cinema icon!" The actors' fans showered them with love in the comment section. One of them agreed with the New Amsterdam star and wrote, "Yo! He is a Powerhouse of talent, reminds us that age is just a number.

