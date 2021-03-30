Anupam Kher Goes Fruit Shopping With His 'little Friends' On Mumbai Streets; WATCH

Veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt video of him on the streets of Mumbai. The actor took some children from the streets for fruit shopping. He also asked them the names of several fruits in English to which the children playfully replied. When the fruit vendor asked Kher for a selfie, the actor said that he is on a walk with his friends and cannot take a selfie at the moment.

Anupam Kher's morning walk friends

While sharing the video with his 4.2 million followers on Instagram, Anupam Kher also said that it was nice for him to bump into his friends. In the caption, the Special 26 actor wrote 'On the streets of Mumbai. It was nice to bump into my morning walk friends. We did some fruit shopping. And in the process, I also conducted a mini test of their knowledge of the names of the fruits in English. Their infectious smiles do wonders for me. May God give them all the happiness in the world!! Jai Ho! ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ˜' The actor also added several hashtags with the caption, including ' #InnocentChildren', '#Friends', and '#StreetOfMumbai'.

Followers and fans are always seen fawning over Anupam Kher's photos. Fans have been appreciating the kind act of the actor. Anupam Kher's Instagram handle is filled with appreciation comments since he posted the video. An Instagram user wrote that Anupam Kher is great and he wants to be like him. Another user appreciated him for walking freely on the street and interacting with people.

The actor posted the video on the day of Holi. He also wished his followers a 'Happy Holi' with a photo of him splashed with colours. He wished his followers a happy Holi and also posted another video in which the actor wrote '#GiftOfBeingYou'. A silhouette in a Yoga posture with a splash of colours as seen in the video.

Anupam Kher's trivia

Anupam Kher is an Indian actor and author. He has appeared in over 500 films and several plays and has received two National Film Awards. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Saransh in the year 1984. His upcoming films include Rohit Shetty's action/thriller Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

