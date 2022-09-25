Anupam Kher Hails Federer-Nadal's Camaraderie At Laver 2022; 'ultimate Symbol Of Respect'

Anupam Kher penned a thought-provoking note on being kind and compassionate in life as he hailed Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's camaraderie at the Laver Cup 2022. Tennis legend Federer's retirement match was followed by a teary moment between him and Nadal, glimpses of which have been widely shared online.

Sharing the same glimpse, Anupam Kher thanked the legends for teaching a lesson that the world 'badly needed'. He also emphasised that such respect for each other shouldn't only be in sports but in all spheres of life.

Anupam Kher hails Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's camaraderie

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, September 25, The Kashmir Files actor wrote, "This pic will become the ultimate symbol of respect, compassion and love for your rival and opponent. Not only in the field of sports but in all spheres of life. @rogerfederer and @rafaelnadal gave us a teaching and a lesson that the world badly needed. Thank you to these great human beings and players. #Tennis #Great #Respect #Love." Take a look.

Earlier, Anushka Sharma also shared pictures from the tournament where both tennis legends could be seen getting emotional. In the caption, she wrote, "Greatest example of sports set by these two greats for kids to feel inspired for generations to come! This is called rivalry in sports."

Meanwhile, Nadal shared his reaction to Federer's retirement in the post-match interview. He said, "When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too. Because all the moments that he has been next or in front of me are important memories of my life”. Federer also spoke about his 24-year-old career as well as his fellow players including Nadal.

More on Anupam Kher's work front

Anupam Kher will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and more. It is scheduled for theatrical release on November 11, 2022. He will be sharing screen space with Kangana Ranaut and more in the political drama Emergency, while also starring in The Signature among other projects.

