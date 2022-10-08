Anupam Kher Hails Martyrdom Of Guru Teg Bahadur For Kashmiri Hindus During Gurudwara Visit

Actor Anupam Kher who has delivered some of the powerpack performances on the silver screen in the last 38 years, is currently busy shooting for his next film in Agra. While shooting extensively in the city, Anupam took some time off from shooting and visited the Guru Ka Taal Gurudwara while seeking blessings.

However, the actor who was blessed upon his visit to the gurudwara wrote how a generation of Kashmiri Hindus will be indebted to Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji Maharaj for his sacrifice. Being a Kashmiri Pandit, Anupam has always been straightforward with his ideologies and is quite vocal about the ‘unsung heroes’ of the community.

Anupam Kher visits Gurudwara Guru Ka Taal in Agra

For those unversed, Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh gave his life to protect Kashmiri Pandits from the brutality of the Mughals. Various media reports cite the beliefs of people that a delegation of 500 Kashmiri pandits led by Kripa Ram approached Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh at Anandpur to tell him about the forcible conversions done at the hands of the Mughals. He replied that such an act can only be stopped if a noble soul is ready to sacrifice himself for the righteous cause. To this, his son replied who bigger than you are the protector of Dharma.

The actor shared a couple of pictures from the gurudwara visit where he can be seen posing with the 'karsevaks' while the other pictures gave a glimpse of the religious place from the inside. While sharing his pious feelings upon the visit, Kher wrote, "I feel blessed to have prayed at Gurudwara #GuruKaTaal in Agra! It was extremely humbling to sit in the serene ambience and pray at this historical! Generations of #KashmiriHindus will be indebted to #GuruTeghBahadurSahibJi Maharaj for his sacrifice! Thank you #BabaPritamSinghJi for your blessings. "

Earlier, the other most exciting attraction in Agra, the Taj Mahal which was on the actor list was ticked off after he visited the wonder on October 3. The actor shared a video detailing the monument's wonderful architecture and fine workmanship, while also praising the government for creating a systematic and organised way for visitors. He also urged everyone, especially Indian citizens, to visit the Taj Mahal soon.

IMAGE: Twitter/Instagram/AnupamPKher