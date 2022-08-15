Anupam Kher Hails PM Modi's Independence Day 2022 Speech; Says 'He Makes Us Feel Proud'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 75th Year of Independence, actor Anupam Kher, who was last seen in the blockbuster film, The Kashmir Files, hailed PM Modi's speech, calling it 'phenomenal'. Kher added that, unlike the previous Prime Ministers, the current PM makes every Indian feel proud of their nation.

The veteran actor reacted to PM Modi's speech while having a conversation with Republic Media Network's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, and said, "It is a wonderful feeling. I think PM's speech was phenomenal. I am eight years younger than India. We have grown up together and seen all the ups and downs together, but after listening to the Prime Minister today, I feel rejuvenated again. I feel like a 70-year-old youth rather. He speaks from his heart and manages to win everybody's hearts. PM Modi's speech connected to the youth. He connects with people and speaks about the future of India. The way he spoke on women's empowerment, sports, corruption, and other things, proves that he talks about something new every time."

"Phenomenal to see Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, especially in Kashmir. It has united the country. The PM has put us all together. Saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' is the coolest thing in the world, and even the youth feels the same way. The previous PMs' speeches lacked emotion, but the current PM makes me feel proud. Earlier, more priority was given to English than Hindi, but now I am proud of my language. People who are liars have a problem with patriotism," The Kashmir Files actor added while hailing the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

PM Modi addresses the nation on 75th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the Tiranga at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi and addressed the nation on Monday. In his address, PM Modi spoke on India's journey from the time of Independence in 1947 to where it is now and thanked everyone who contributed their bit to it. PM Modi, on the occasion, chalked out India's path ahead, with a huge focus on self-reliance, and gender equality. With the nation celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, PM Modi urged the citizens to take a pledge for a 'Viksat Bharat', wipe out a slavery mentality, and take pride in their cultural heritage.

