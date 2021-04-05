Anupam Kher Hails PM Modi's PMAY Scheme, Documents His Interaction With Villagers: Watch

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram and shared a video while shooting in a remote village in Bhopal. In the video, the actor documented his conversation with a village girl who explained how her family members benefitted from Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana that intends to provide housing for all in urban areas in India. The actor hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strenuous efforts in providing a house for poor people.

The actor recorded his interaction with the girl named Rachna as she explained how her family received a house under the PMAY in 2018. She was grateful to Narendra Modi for giving a well-constructed house to the family. Rachna revealed that her house was allotted after the name of her grandmother Bhagwati Bai to her entire family. She even spoke about how they used to survive in a 'kutcha' house. Expressing her happiness of staying in the house, the girl in the video said, "It feels so nice to stay in a well-constructed house with my family as compared to the earlier times."

"I was shooting in a remote village near #Bhopal today. I came across something written on the wall of a house. Spoke to a family member #Rachna about it. Her conversation warmed my heart. Her last line is beautiful! Do watch and share! Thank you PM," Anupam wrote in the caption.

Anupam Kher recently issued a statement while informing about his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The actor expressed faith that the senior actress will come out stronger after recovery. Anupam Kher had taken to Twitter and informed that he was issuing a statement to avoid rumours on Kirron Kher’s diagnosis.

Anupam, who received wishes and love from people all across, thanked all for their concern and speedy recovery wishes. "Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes, and blessings for @KirronKherBJP. She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times. We feel humbled!! Love and prayers for all of you!! #Thanks #Gratitude," (sic) he wrote.

Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for @KirronKherBJP . She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times. We feel humbled!! Love and prayers for all of you!! ðŸ™ðŸŒºâ¤ï¸ #Thanks #Gratitude pic.twitter.com/fiuuOQQ4eg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 2, 2021



