Anupam Kher Has Special Announcement From '36,000 Feet Above Atlantic Ocean'; Watch

Right from grand launch events, posters, tweets or special videos on Instagram, announcements for new ventures are often done in different ways. Anupam Kher had an interesting choice of location to announce his 519th film. The actor made the announcement from '36,000 feet above' while flying over the Atlantic Ocean.

Anupam Kher’s high-fly film announcement

Kher posted a video of the map that highlighted his flight route on the screen in front of him and also gave a glimpse of the clouds. The veteran tweeted, ”God has been kind to me. I never imagined that I would be announcing my 519th film over the Atlantic Ocean from a flight 36,000 ft above.”

He then mentioned that it was not without reason that he always said his oft-used 'Kuch bhi ho sakta hai' (Anything can happen). The A Wednesday star, however, did not post further details of the project and stated that he would share them soon.

प्रभु की अपार कृपा रही है मुझ पर !! कभी सोचा नहीं था मैंने कि मैं अपनी 519वी फ़िल्म की घोषणा #AtlanticOcean के ऊपर 36000 फ़ीट की ऊँचाई पर उड़ते हुए जहाज़ से करूँगा। पर दोस्तों! मैं ऐसे ही तो नहीं कहता कि life में ‘कुछ भी हो सकता है!’ जय हो!! Full details coming soon. 🙏😎🤓 pic.twitter.com/tQWOPZg8YQ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 17, 2021

He also conveyed his gratitude to his well-wishers for their blessings, as well as the filmmakers who gave him opportunities to work.

Kher was on his way to New Jersey. The veteran is known for his work in numerous international projects and had shot for the show New Amsterdam in the USA. He had played the role of Dr Vijay Kapoor in the three seasons of the show.

Meanwhile, among the other ventures that Kher would be starring in include The Last Show. He is working alongside close friend, actor-director Satish Kaushik in the movie. Kher was also honoured for his appearance in the short film Happy Birthday alongside Aahana Kumra at the New York City International Film Festival.

The 66-year-old also been in the news for his relief efforts during the second wave of COVID-19. Kher had tied up with his doctor-friend from USA and provided medical equipment to various parts of the country.

