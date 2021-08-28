Anupam Kher In Dallas For 'Zindagi Ka Safar' Tour, Says Tickets Sold Out For First Show

Actor Anupam Kher recently talked about his personalised show, Zindagi Ka Safar, for which he will be touring cities in the USA, and revealed that tickets to his first show in Dallas have already been sold out. The veteran Bollywood actor also shared a video clip on social media in which he depicted how nervous he was about the show and urged his fans to wish him and his colleague, Jugal Hansraj, lots of luck.

Anupam Kher, Jugal Hansarj discuss Zindagi Ka Safar

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a video clip in which he can be seen sitting with his fellow actor, Jugal Hansraj, having a conversation about their upcoming show, Zindagi Ka Safar.

In the video, Kher talks about how nervous he is for the show even after gaining so much experience on stage. He said that every time he goes on stage, he still feels nervous. On the other hand, his partner in the show, Jugal Hansraj, too, talked about how nervous he was. Kher humorously reacted to the statement and said that it is not possible as the former is a newcomer. The duo then revealed that tickets for their Dallas show were sold out and that they were looking forward to a successful event.

In the caption to his Instagram post, Anupam Kher shared some "good news" about his upcoming show in Dallas. "So the good news is that our show #ZindagiKaSafar tonight at Dallas is #SOLDOUT in advance. But frightening part is that we will have to actually deliver now. Please wish me and my partner @thejugalhansraj lots of luck. My first show of its own kind. Jai Ho!! 😍🤓😎 #Laughter #Songs #DialogueBaazi #AndLotsMore @sharmilahudda. (sic)," the veteran actor wrote.

Numerous fans reacted to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and congratulated the actor on his upcoming show’s tickets being sold out. Many also wished him and his fellow actor, Jugal Hansraj, all the best on their first show. Others mentioned how excited they were to see them in Dallas. Some fans from Dallas also dropped in comments welcoming them to their city, while others urged them to plan the show in their respective cities. Take a look at some of the reactions:

(Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram)