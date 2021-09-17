Anupam Kher Invites Fans To Celebrate Life Together On His Show, 'Zindagi Ka Safar'

As Anupam Kher’s show, Zindagi Ka Safar is receiving tons of love and praises from the fans, the actor is all set to conduct the show in another city of the United States of America. The actor recently shared a glimpse of his plane landing into the ‘beautiful city of Nashville’ and informed his fans that this will be the last show under his limited tour.

Many of Anupam Kher's fans in the city were delighted to know about his arrival while others wished him all the best for his forthcoming shows.

Anupam Kher lands in Nashville for his show, Zindagi Ka Safar

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he depicted a glimpse of the city of Nashville while landing at the airport. In the caption, he announced that he landed in the beautiful city of Nashville to perform the unique show, Zindagi Ka Safar. He then urged all his fans to arrive for the show and celebrate life together. In the end, he even assured that they all will have fun at the show. Through the hashtags, the actor revealed that this will be the last show of Zindagi Ka Safar as it was a limited tour.

Many fans took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and showered their love for the actor and wished him all the best for his show. Some fans also expressed their happiness by sharing heart-eyed emojis in the comment section. A fan, who attended his show earlier, stated ‘had a great time at the show! Thank You sir for touching us with your wisdom and giving many life lessons from your story! Thoroughly enjoyed! Always will remember your quote “When trying you can risk failure but not trying you ensure it!. This is forever a memory to cherish for!'. Another fan welcomed the actor into the city and wrote ‘Welcome to ny home city. I hope you enjoy your time there’. Rest all others swamped the comment section with hearts and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram post.

Image: Twitter/@anupamkher