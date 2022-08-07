Anupam Kher Is All Smiles As He Poses With 'friend' Rajinikanth At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is an avid social media user. The veteran star leaves no stones unturned in giving fans a sneak peek into his personal and professional life. From sharing thought-provoking posts to treating fans with some unseen throwback pictures with his industry colleagues, Kher makes sure to share every update with his Insta fam.

Yet again, The Kashmir Files actor headed to his social media handle and dropped a happy picture with south superstar Rajinikanth from Rashtrapati Bhavan as the duo celebrated 'Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' Along with sharing the picture, Kher also penned a heartfelt note for his beloved friend.

On Saturday, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared two pictures with Rajinikanth. In the photo, Kher and the south superstar are all smiles as they pose with each other. Anupam is seen wearing a white shirt that he paired with a black waistcoat, Rajinikanth, on the other hand, sported an all-white look.

Sharing the photo, Kher penned a sweet caption. He wrote, "मेरे दोस्त @rajinikanth जैसा ना कोई था, ना कोई है और ना कोई होगा! बहुत अच्छा लगा आज मिलके। जय हो! (There was no one like my friend @rajinikanth, there is no one and there will be no one like him! Nice to meet you today. Jai Ho! )#AazadiKaAmritMahotsav"

As soon as the post came online, fans jumped into the comments section to express their thoughts. One of the users wrote, "Two stalwarts together" another wrote," Legend's in one Frame.....❤️ so many memories so many films so many dialogues" whereas, the other user wrote, "The reel and real life superstar. Two of my favorite actors."Actor Mahima Chaudhry also dropped a sweet comment on the post.

Anupam Kher on the work front

On the professional front, Anupam Kher last starred in The Kashmir Files, which managed to mint some impressive numbers at the box office. The actor will be next seen in IB 71 alongside Vidyut Jammwal. Moreover, he also has Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency in which he will step into the shoes of Jayaprakash Narayan. Along with this, he will also be seen in Telugu supernatural mystery thriller Karthikeya 2 starring Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran.

