Anupam Kher, Kirron Mark 37 Years Of Togetherness; Former Dedicates Special Pic For Wife

It has been 37 years today since actor-author Anupam Kher and Kirron tied the knot. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, the Saaransh star dug out an old picture from the family album while recalling all the beautiful years of togetherness spent with his wife Kirron.

Anupam who is popularly known for his cheerful videos and positive posts on social media shared a picture of his wedding from the 'treasure trunk' of his father and blessed his better half with good health and happiness on their special day. For those unknown, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher married in 1985 after becoming friends during their theatre days in Chandigarh. Kirron was earlier married to Gautam Berry and they had a son, Sikandar Kher, in 1981.

Anupam Kher celebrates 37 years of wedding with Kirron Kher

Sharing a picture of the couple from their wedding, the veteran actor wrote, "Happy anniversary dearest #Kirron. Dug out this pic of our wedding 37years ago from the Treasure Trunk of my father during my recent visit to Shimla! May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life. Happy anniversary #MarriageAnniversary #Kirron #Anupam #37Years #Pushkarnath.”

In the throwback picture, the BJP MP can be seen decked up as a bride in a golden saree and heavy jewellery while Anupam on the other hand donned a dhoti and a garland around his neck. Last year, Anupam confirmed that his wife Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. He had also said that she is on the path to recovery. Kirron has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

Now, after seeking treatment, the actor has recuperated from her illness and has also resumed work. Meanwhile, the Uunchai actor who was in Shimla recently was even felicitated with the Alumni Of The Year award at the Himachal University. On the work front, the actor has a couple of films lined up in his kitty for releases including Sooraj Barjatya's directorial Uunchai, Shiv Shastri Balboa by Ajayan Venugopalan. He will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency where he will play the role of politician Jaya Prakash Narayan.

IMAGE: Instagram/AnupamPKher