Anupam Kher, Lata Mangeshkar Extend Birthday Wishes To PM Modi; Call Him A 'great Gift'

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday, singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter and honoured the leader with an amazing video. While penning her wishes, the Lag Ja Gale singer hailed PM Modi for his great leadership and the way he brought a ‘new India.’ Apart from Lata, Anupam Kher, Arjun Rampal, Parineeti Chopra and other members of the film industry extended their wishes on his special day.

Lata shared a Gujarati bhajan to offer her good wishes to PM Modi and wrote, “Greetings dear Narendrabhai. Wishing you a very happy birthday. A new India is being built by your arrival, I believe that the future of India will be beautiful. May you live long, may God keep you always happy, this is my wish. @narendramodi[sic].” For the unversed, Lata has been sending her Rakhi wishes to Prime Minister Modi and considers him her brother. The latter, on the other hand, reciprocate her affection similarly.

Lata Mangeshkar, Anupam Kher & others wish PM Modi on his birthday

Veteran actor-author Anupam Kher took a stroll down memory lane and shared three throwback pictures with PM Modi on Twitter and called him a ‘great gift’ to the country. “Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Wishing you a very happy birthday. May God bless you with a long and healthy life. You are a great gift of the Lord to our country. Whatever you are doing for the nation, will always make us and our country proud. People have faith in this[sic],” wrote Anupam.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी।आपको जन्मदिन की बहुत शुभकामनाएं एवं बधाई।प्रभु आपको लंबी और स्वस्थ आयु प्रदान करें। आप हमारे देश के लिए प्रभु की एक अपार भेंट हो। आप राष्ट्र के लिए जो भी कर रहे हैं वो हमें और हमारे देश को हमेशा गौरव पूर्ण रखेगा।इसका जनता को भरोसा है!🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/GBy2p6MIvN — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 17, 2021

Apart from the two prominent stars mentioned above, an array of other actors also wished PM Modi on the joyous occasion with their endearing posts on social media. Actor Arjun Rampal also extended his greetings on a special day and wished that PM Modi’s vision for India ‘comes true' soon. “Happy birthday honourable prime minister Shri @narendramodi Ji May all the great dreams you have for our nation come true. Wishing you the best of health, love, and happiness. #HappyBdayModiji[sic],” he wrote.

Happy birthday honourable prime minister Shri @narendramodi ji May all the great dreams you have for our nation come true. Wishing you the best of health, love and happiness. #HappyBdayModiji — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) September 17, 2021

Suniel Shetty also took to the microblogging site and wrote, “Dear Hon. #PrimeMinister @narendramodi Ji - wishing you great health and happiness on your birthday. Blessings always Sir[sic].” Parineeti Chopra also shared a throwback picture of her encounter with PM Modi during an event where she was present with other actors from the fraternity. While wishing the Prime Minister on her Instagram story, she wrote, “ Happy birthday sir[sic].”

Dear Hon. #PrimeMinister @narendramodi ji - wishing you great health and happiness on your birthday. Blessings always Sir. 🙏 #HappyBirthdayModiji — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 17, 2021

(Image: Instagram/@anupamkher/PTI)