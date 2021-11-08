Anupam Kher Lauds Paddlers Manika Batra, Archana Kamath for WTT Contender Tournament Win

Veteran actor-author Anupam Kher, known for his positive posts on social media, congratulated Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath for winning the women's doubles title in the WTT Contender tournament in Lasko on November 7. The actor took to Twitter and shared their picture from the WTT Contenders tournament in Lasko while praising their winning streak.

Playing at Table 1 of Sports Hall Tri Lilije, the Indian duo defeated the Puerto Rican team of Melanie Diaz and Adriana Diaz in straight sets by 11-3, 11-8, 12-10. Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath entered the finals of the women's doubles event of the WTT Contender tournament after defeating the team of Wang Yidi and Liu Weishan by 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8 in the semi-finals. "Congratulations @manikabatra_TT and #ArchanaKamath for winning the women's doubles title at the World Table Tennis Contender 2021 in Slovenia! Jai Ho and Jai Hind!!,” wrote Anupam Kher alongside the pictures.

Congratulations @manikabatra_TT and #ArchanaKamath for winning the women’s doubles title at the World Table Tennis Contender 2021 in Slovenia! Jai Ho and Jai Hind!! 👍🏻👏🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TGCcAHGsqb — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 7, 2021

On November 6, Manika Batra won a bronze medal after the Indian went down fighting to Wang Yidi of China by 2-4 in the semi-finals of women's singles. Wang Yidi defeated Manika by 11-7, 7-11, 13-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11- Meanwhile, this year in August, Indian paddlers Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra outclassed title favourites Nandor Ecseki and Dora Madarasz 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6 to secure the WTT mixed doubles title at Budapest. The duo beat Slovakia pair of Barbora Balazova and Lubomir Pistej 11-4, 3-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-9 in the Quarterfinals, before defeating Aleksandr Khanin and Daria Trigolos of Belarus 11-6,11-5,11-4 in the semis.

On the professional front, Anupam Kher was shooting for his next film Uunchai in Nepal. The film directed by Sooraj Barjatya also stars Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. This film will mark Amitabh’s first film with Sooraj in his career graph. Apart from this, Anupam also has other films including Shiv Shastri Balboa, The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks, and many more that are slated to release next year.

Image: Twitter/AnupamKher