Anupam Kher Lauds Rishi Sunak's Appointment As UK PM; 'Every Indian Should Celebrate This'

Rishi Sunak's appointment as the new UK Prime Minister has seen a host of Bollywood stars rooting for the Indian-origin leader. Anupam Kher recently mentioned that Sunak's achievement is a matter of pride for everyone in the country, expressing joy about how it also coincides with the 75th year of India's independence. The Kashmir Files actor added that Sunak's victory should be celebrated by all. Rishi Sunak was formally appointed as the UK's 57th Prime Minister by King Charles III on October 25.

Anupam Kher proud of Rishi Sunak's appointment as UK PM

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, October 26, Kher shared pictures from Sunak's interaction with King Charles III among other things. He penned a caption in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "The question is not whether @RishiSunak is a Hindu, a Muslim, a Sikh or a Christian. It should be a matter of pride that in the 75th year of our country's independence, an originally Indian has become #PrimeMinister of the country, which ruled us for almost 200 years. Every Indian should celebrate this achievement! Jai Hind!"

सवाल यह नहीं कि @RishiSunak हिंदू है, मुसलमान है, सिख है या ईसाई है।गर्व की बात यह होनी चाहिए कि एक मूलतः भारतीय हमारे देश की आज़ादी के 75वें वर्ष में उस देश का #PrimeMinister बना है, जिसने हम पर लगभग 200 साल राज किया।Every Indian should celebrate this achievement! जय हिंद!🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/nJVXSd2HGM — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 26, 2022

Celebrities congratulate Rishi Sunak on becoming UK PM

Director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and mentioned, "Congratulations to the first Hindu PM of the UK @RishiSunak. Civilisational justice.” On the other hand, Chiranjeevi mentioned, “Who would have thought when India celebrates 75 years of Independence from the British, the British will get a Prime Minister of Indian origin, a first-ever Hindu PM #RishiSunak #LifeComesFullCircle #India.” Others like Raveena Tandon, Amitabh Bachchan and more rooted for Sunak as well.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUPAMPKHER/ REPUBLIC WORLD)