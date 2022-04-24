Anupam Kher Leaves Fans Amazed With Pic From His 1st Ever Photoshoot; 'Face Changed But..'

As the legendary Bollywood actor, Anupam Kher was garnering attention for his latest rendezvous with Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, the actor left his fans amazed yet again with his latest social media post. As The Kashmir Files actor came to Mumbai in 1981 to kickstart his career as an actor in the film industry, he unveiled an unseen picture of himself from the time when he did a portfolio shoot. Soon after he posted his 'then and now' pic, he received numerous reactions from his fans.

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared his then and now pictures revealing his look from 1981 when he first came to the city of dreams, Mumbai. In the first photo, he can be seen posing with his head resting on his hand while in his latest pic, he can be seen recreating his old pose. In the caption, he shared details about his throwback picture and revealed how it was from his first portfolio shoot he did when he came to the city of dreams Mumbai in 1981 and hailed that his face has changed but the fire and the hunger in the eyes were the same.

The caption read, "Face has changed. But the fire and the hunger in the eyes is the same!! The pic on the left is from a portfolio shoot I did when I came to the #CityOfDreams, Mumbai in 1981… #AnupamKher #Fire #Passion #Acting #Years #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai" (sic)

The moment Anupam Kher posted this photo, many of his fans expressed their amazement by dropping in shocking face emoji in the comments section. On the other hand, many of them also added hearts and fire emojis while adding how he was truly an inspiration to the younger generation. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Anupam Kher's latest Instagram post.

Anupam Kher's upcoming projects

Anupam Kher is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movies namely Uunchai, Shiv Shastri Balboa, IB71 and Nautanki which are expected to hit the screens this year. On the other hand, he will also be appearing in the Tamil movie Connect and the Telugu film Karthikeya 2.

